GERALD A. WOLFORD “JERRY/GERRY,” age 88, most recently of Wilmington, N.C., formerly of Lake Placid and Sebring, Fla., and originally from Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after a 10-year journey with vascular dementia. Gerry was born on February 5, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Berlin T. Wolford and late Ethel M. Carter. He was preceded in death by sister, June Harrah, sister, Carolyn Deardorff, and son, Stacy Wolford. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Floy Ann Templeton Wolford; daughters, Kelle Wolford Casto (Mike Casto), Cheryl Cannizzaro (Michael), Becky Babcock (Calvin). Gerry had five grandchildren, Colton, Kenna, Brandi, Chase and Ryan, along with several great-grandchildren. Other surviving family members include brother, John D. Wolford (Donna), plus several nieces, nephews and cousins. Gerry was a 1951 graduate of Huntington High School, where he played sports, and a lifelong supporter of Marshall University. His career spanned many years in sales and numerous business ventures where he built lifelong friendships. He retired from Florida Mining, leading an outstanding sales team in the western FL district. Gerry enjoyed fishing, golfing and entertaining as pastimes and was an active member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring, Fla. The family would like to thank the staffs at Brookdale Memory Care and Home Instead in Wilmington, N.C., for their loving care over the last three years. A special thanks to caregiver Tanya Self, who assisted during his entire time in Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St., Sebring, FL 33875. Condolences may be sent to the home at 3001 Newkirk Ave., Wilmington, NC 28412. No service will be held.
