GERALD EUGENE ASBURY, 70 of Barboursville passed away March 28, 2023. He was born December 7, 1952, in Treis, Germany, a son of the late Curtis Eugene and Irene Zinn Asbury. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Emily Jill Sharp Asbury; one daughter, Emily Elizabeth Asbury of Barboursville; one sister, Birgit Shanholtzer (Karl); one niece, Kelli Shanholtzer; lifelong friend Jack Vickers; and many friends and family in Germany and West Virginia, and his special little buddy Speck. A special celebration of life will be held at a later date this fall. Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

