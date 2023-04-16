GERALD THOMAS WYATT of Westmoreland
4/27/45 to 11/15/2022
Presence is (only) everything.
Be present. When those you like, love (or just enjoy) are talking to you, focus deeply dear friends on what that person is saying to you.
Listen closely.
Listen again…
Listen again and again to the same story.
Don't allow your thoughts to drift away to what you are going to say or do next.
No…
Listen closely to that person you love. Look in their eyes. Be present and "take in" what their soul is speaking to yours. Make it your habit to do this.
On November 15th, 2022, I lost my friend, my father, Gerald Wyatt.
He and those piercing blue eyes have moved onward to see never ending brighter skies, sunsets glistening on streams full of fish (that bite more than they don't), and warm breezes that smell as sweet as a freshly baked chocolate cake.
"Yeah, that's yours dad," every slice of it, it's yours.
Now, it's your turn Dad.
It's your turn to dance in eternal happiness, love, unbridled laughter, ease, "knowing," and at last, to be enlightened to the things you may have wondered in this life and what's after it.
When you left, you took a piece of my heart and soul with you dad but, you also left behind so much of yours with me. Thank you.
Thank you for providing for me as a child and young man. Thank you for instilling in me good character and traits that helped me in ways I can't explain. You did this for many people you touched along your journey.
As do many people in our lives, I regret leaving holes uncovered that I thought I'd "get to"eventually.
Eventually came too quick. Too many fishing trips not taken, too many unspoken words, too many unfinished sketches, too many things. Too many…
In the book of life, history, and the world as we know it, YOU left behind your footprints, your talents, and memories of you, all of which are a part of the chronicles of time itself, and that my dear father (and friend) can never be erased or taken away. You were a part of all that ever was and all that will ever be.
I'll miss you dad, but I'll see you, and I'll hear your whispers in the warm summer breezes, streams, and rivers until someday we meet again.
I love you dad. Godspeed!
Gerald Thomas Wyatt was the proud son of Louise and James Wyatt.
He is survived by his former wife, Pat Wyatt; his son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Gina Wyatt; grandchildren, Jed and Lily Wyatt; sisters, Judy Howard, Rhonda Barker, Roma Bartee, and Connie Wyatt; brothers, Chuck Wyatt, Richard Wyatt, and Jimmy Wyatt; his Ceredo Kenova Church of Christ family; and his loving friends and neighbors throughout his community.
A celebration of Gerald's life will be held on April 28, 2023, at Ritter Park (Shelter #2) across from the big shelter just below the tennis court area.
The celebration will be from 5 to 7 p.m. All friends and family are welcome! Please bring your favorite picnic chair and any photos or memories you'd enjoy sharing!