GERALDINE “GERRY” M. WRIGHT VELTRI, 81, of Grafton, W.Va., passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a two-year, courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born July 9, 1939, in Philippi, W.Va., daughter of the late Floyd and Icie Mae Vance Wright Sr. Gerry is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, “Tony” Veltri. She was a graduate of Philippi High School, Class of 1957. She got her Bachelor’s at Fairmont State and Master’s at WVU. She was an Elementary Reading Teacher for forty years at the following schools: Mount Vernon in Barbour County and at the Pruntytown Boys School, Pruntytown Grade School and retired from Flemington Elementary. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa of Taylor County. Gerry was also a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church, where she was very active. She was a member of the Taylor County League for Service and the organizer of her High School Class reunion and the Wright family reunion. Her family and grandchildren were the love of her life. In addition to her husband, Gerry is survived by her son, Joseph A. Veltri and wife Amy (Whitehair), Grafton; her two grandchildren, Gavin and Olivia Veltri; siblings, Pauline (John) Slatt, Greensburg, Pa., Floyd Wright Jr., Sacramento, Calif., Eloise (Mark) Hollen, Philippi; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Ward, Dublin, Ohio, Rose (Leo) Stevens, Bridgeport, W.Va., Annie (Jimmy) Mazzie, Clarksburg, W.Va.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Sam and Catherine Veltri. A private service will be held for the family during this health crisis. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Gerry Veltri Memorial Reading Fund to support and promote the development of reading skills, PO Box 155, Grafton, WV 26354. Online condolences can be made at www.bartlettfuneralhomewv.com. Bartlett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Veltri family.
