GERALDINE KAY "SALLY" JOHNSON, 73, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born December 24, 1948, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Benjamin F. Kelley and Lotus Meadows Kelley Keyser. She was a retired police officer and was a member of American Legion Post #177, Barboursville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Ethelburt Johnson, one sister, Carol Susie Parsons, and one brother, Ronald Kelley. She is survived by one daughter, Tina L. (Stan) Coniff of Barboursville; one son, William Toney Johnson of Austin, Texas; one sister, Marilyn Coleman of Milton, W.Va.; one brother, Larry "Pete" (Susan) Kelley of Milton, W.Va.; a brother-in-law, John Parsons of Salt Rock; three grandchildren, twins Matthew and Mark Mathley, and Nicholas W. Johnson; and a great-granddaughter, Jerrika Mathley. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Baylous Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you