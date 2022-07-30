GERALDINE KAY "SALLY" JOHNSON, 73, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born December 24, 1948, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Benjamin F. Kelley and Lotus Meadows Kelley Keyser. She was a retired police officer and was a member of American Legion Post #177, Barboursville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Ethelburt Johnson, one sister, Carol Susie Parsons, and one brother, Ronald Kelley. She is survived by one daughter, Tina L. (Stan) Coniff of Barboursville; one son, William Toney Johnson of Austin, Texas; one sister, Marilyn Coleman of Milton, W.Va.; one brother, Larry "Pete" (Susan) Kelley of Milton, W.Va.; a brother-in-law, John Parsons of Salt Rock; three grandchildren, twins Matthew and Mark Mathley, and Nicholas W. Johnson; and a great-granddaughter, Jerrika Mathley. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Baylous Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
