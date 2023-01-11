GERALDINE MEADE, 62 of Huntington died Dec. 24, 2022. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home is seeking family members for Ms. Meade. If you are a relative or have knowledge of family members, you are asked to contact the funeral home at 304-522-7777. Currently, no service is scheduled. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you