Geraldine Osburn Ward

GERALDINE "GERRIE" OSBURN WARD, 81, of Milton, went home to her beloved Savior on September 13, 2023, after a brief illness. Gerrie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lonnie Charles Ward, her only daughter, Mary Beth Bennett and son-in-law, Jeremy Bennett of Winfield, West Virginia. She is also survived by four grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Thessa Chae Bennett Hawley and her husband, Nash of Hurricane, Tytus Ward Bennett, Talitha Grace Bennett, and Torah Beth Bennett, all of Winfield. She is also survived by two brothers, Bernard (Ruth) Osburn of North Carolina and Ershel (Connie) Osburn of Missouri, as well as a host of nieces and nephews who were very dear to her. She was preceded in death by her mother Seay Asbury Osburn, father Gorman Osburn, treasured sister Janice Sue Osburn White, and brother Alpha Delano Osburn. Gerrie was born at home January 11, 1942, in Logan, West Virgina. She graduated from Chapmanville High School in 1959 and attended Marshall University as a double major in English and Business Education. She graduated Marshall in 1963 and began her teaching career at Logan High School. Gerrie loved her students and spent the majority of her career at Barboursville High School, from 1966 to 1994. She finished her teaching career at Cabell Midland High School and retired in 1997. Following retirement, Gerrie enjoyed spending time with family, spoiling her grandchildren, cooking, reading, needlework, working in her flowers and decorating for each season. She was known for her famous peanut butter fudge and pumpkin rolls. A box of Gerrie's fudge was a prized possession, and her pumpkin rolls were a seasonal favorite for so many. Gerrie was a member of Union Baptist Church, Milton. And the fruit of her faith was evident in the way she always put the needs of others before herself. She was a treasured wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt, teacher, neighbor, and friend, and she will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, with funeral service immediately following at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
