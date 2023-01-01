Geraldine "Pat" Stinson
GERALDINE "PAT" STINSON of Ona, W.Va., was born on July 13, 1927, to Bernie and Arilla Gibson Chaney in Hurricane, W.Va., and died Dec.16, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was 95.

Raised in Hurricane, she graduated Hurricane High School at age 15, and due to WWll, secured a job as a clerk for Union Carbide in Charleston. Later, while a student at Marshall University, Pat met her future husband, Prof. Samuel T. Stinson. They married in 1949 and moved to East Pea Ridge where they raised two sons, Spencer and Scott. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for the C&O and B&O railroad. After the untimely death of her husband Sam in 1977, she returned to work for the US Army Corps of Engineers.

