GERALDINE "PAT" STINSON of Ona, W.Va., was born on July 13, 1927, to Bernie and Arilla Gibson Chaney in Hurricane, W.Va., and died Dec.16, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was 95.
Raised in Hurricane, she graduated Hurricane High School at age 15, and due to WWll, secured a job as a clerk for Union Carbide in Charleston. Later, while a student at Marshall University, Pat met her future husband, Prof. Samuel T. Stinson. They married in 1949 and moved to East Pea Ridge where they raised two sons, Spencer and Scott. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for the C&O and B&O railroad. After the untimely death of her husband Sam in 1977, she returned to work for the US Army Corps of Engineers.
After retiring, she continued her six-plus decades of playing Bridge where she was a highly sought-after and thought of player. She loved traveling to visit family and old friends and was very active in her church. Her Thanksgiving meals were legendary for their fine food and huge crowd, often hosting over 30 members of her extended family.
Pat was predeceased by her husband Sam, son Scott, both her parents, and brothers Charles, Darrell and Joe. She is survived by her son Spencer and daughter-in-law MJ, grandson Emmett and his wife Jade, and great-grandchildren Evie, Elias and Felix Stinson. Also surviving are Scott's children; Joshua, Olivia, Dane, Sierra and grandchildren Ethan Dartsch and Mikayla Stinson. Pat was also predeceased by her longtime companion, Charles Anderson.
A funeral service will be held at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church in East Pea Ridge at 1 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2023. All are welcome.
Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
