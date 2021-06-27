On June 24, 2021, JERRIE/GERALDINE VAN GROLL (nee Baugniet) transitioned into eternal life. Jerrie was born November 10, 1929, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and she received her B.S./Ph.B. Degree from Stritch University (Milwaukee). She was a recipient of the Bob Heywood annual CASA award in 2001. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pierre (2001); her parents, Emily (1965) and Walter (1955) Baugniet; one sister, Edith Stocks (1985); one brother, Leonard Baugniet (2000); one daughter, Sandra Van Groll-Davies (1994); one son, Jeffry Van Groll (2005); and a special nephew, Steven Stocks (1998). She is survived by her children, Mark (Linda Van Groll), Bonnie (Jay) Gilbertson, Linda (Will) Wooden and Julie Van Groll Coburn. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, along with many other relatives and a host of friends. A private celebration of life will be held in Wisconsin. Contributions in Jerrie’s memory may be made to the Santa Jeff Foundation Huntington; Sandra Davies Scholarship Fund, Whitefish Bay, Wisc.; Team for WV Children, Huntington; or the charity of your choice. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. One who has God lacks nothing.

