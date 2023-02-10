Geraldine Wilisch

GERALDINE "GERI" WILISCH, 80 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Huntington Health and Rehab Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at Beard Mortuary with Bishop Edwin Harper officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. She was born August 11, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Morton and Elizabeth Sanders Kitchen. Geri graduated from Huntington Junior College of Business with an accounting degree and retired after many years of service at Riverview Manor in Huntington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Gloristine Light and Helen Anderson and two brothers, Willie Rae Kitchen and Everett Kitchen. Survivors include a daughter, Marsha Jaegle and husband Rick of Acworth, Ga.; a son, David White of Huntington; two sisters, Maxine Loudermilk and Audrie Graham and husband Philip, all of Huntington; three grandchildren, Christina Reissig, Jacklyn Boughton and Josh White; five great-grandchildren, Charlie Reissig, Stella Reissig, Kennedy Boughton, Payton Boughton and Willow Boughton.
