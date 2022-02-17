GILBERT LEE SMITH, 91 of Barboursville, widower of Jean Alene Oliver Smith, died Feb. 14 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a retired supervisor with AEP. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service. Masks are recommended but not required. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell commissioner Nancy Cartmill, longtime civil servant, dies
- Police roundup: Two Huntington residents charged with possession of drugs
- R.D. Judd: Christian preaching has no place in public schools
- Marshall softball game canceled for Sunday after team bus incident
- Cabell County Schools investigating religious event at HHS
- JAMES ALBERT COFFMAN JR.
- Religious revival prompts walkout by Huntington High students
- Wayne County lifts school mask mandate
- Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice joins law firm in Huntington
- Investigations into religious event, basketball incident continue for Cabell BOE
Collections
- Photos: Father Daughter Valentine Dance
- Photos: Student drone competition at Huntington Tri-State Airport
- Photos: Tri-State ArenaCross 2022 Indoor Championship Series
- Photos: Ice cream tasting at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic
- Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
- Photos: Valentines Day cookies at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, girls basketball
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, boys basketball