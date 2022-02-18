GILBERT LEE SMITH, 91 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born May 27, 1930, in Pulaski, Va., the son of the late Charles and Sadie Brown Smith. He was a retired Supervisor with AEP, a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Jean Alene Oliver Smith; one son, Timothy Lee Smith; and two brothers, James Henry Smith and William Carson Smith. He is survived by his children, David G. (Margaret) Smith of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., Diana J. (Bruce) Carter of Lesage, W.Va., Charles O. (Judee) Smith of Newland, N.C., Bill J. Smith of South Carolina, and Pamela J. (Curt) Freed of Spring Lake, Mich.; brothers-in-law, Edward "Ed" Oliver and John "Jack" Oliver; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, two great- great-grandchildren; special aunt, Mildred Wall; sister, Allie Riffe of Narrow, Va.; as well as a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, with Rev. Bill Blankenship and Rev. Tim Yates officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #139 Milton, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Masks are recommended but not required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Missions Program at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
