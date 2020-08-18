Essential reporting in volatile times.

GILBERT MASON WISE, our precious Daddy, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born February 9, 1928, at Huntington, W.Va., to the late Fred and Edith Cundiff Wise. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Cook Wise; a daughter, Janet Faye; a granddaughter, Reba Brock; and his five brothers. He is survived by five daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie (Kenny) Boltz, Karen (Bruce) Herr, Regina (Lonnie) Vanscoy, Beverly (Jim) Wolford and Tina (Butch) Chinn; 23 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. Daddy was an ordained Baptist Minister and Pastor of several churches. He was a true and beloved friend to all whom he knew. Graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Ronnie Adams at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Reger Funeral Home to assist with the funeral. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

