GINA LYNN CUMMINGS, 52, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, gained her victory on April 26, 2021, at the end of her battle with cancer. Gina is survived by her two sons, Tyler Pertee and his daughter Aurora of Nitro, W.Va., and Hunter Pertee and his fiancee’ Jenny Miller of South Charleston, W.Va. She is also survived by her mother, Karen Staten Cummings; and her sister, Angie Cummings Urling (Doug); and two nephews, George and Will Urling, all of Midkiff, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Cummings. Gina leaves behind her loving immediate family and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins in the Cummings and Staten families and many dear friends. Gina was the Director of the Wall Fellows Program at Coastal Carolina University. She attained her Associate’s and Bachelor’s degrees from Marshall University and Wheeling University and her Master’s degree from Ohio University. She was a mentor, coach and inspiration to her students as she guided them along their leadership development path. Prior to working at CCU, Gina spent most of her career working with corporations in human resource development as a partner in 20/10 Consulting and her roles at Hydro Aluminum in the Louisville, Ky., office and Columbia Gas in Charleston, W.Va. Gina loved people, animals, travel and nature. She appreciated the beauty of God’s creation, from the mountains of WV to the beaches of SC, and all that life has to offer. She has friends all over the world. God knows and sees all and is making a symphony of our lives together. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wall Fellows Program at Coastal Carolina University or Hospice Care of WV. Checks may be made payable to Coastal Educational Foundation with Wall Fellows in the memo and mailed to Christina Genovevo, Wall Fellows Program, P.O. Box 261954, Conway, SC 29569. Donations can also be made online at https://www.coastal.edu/wallfellows/give/. Donations for Hospice Care may be mailed to 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements. www.handleyfh.com.
