GIUSEPPE "JOE" MORABITO, 90, of Huntington, husband of Maria Morabito, died June 28 at home. He was a retired foreman with Huntington Plating. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 1 p.m. July 5 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home Huntington is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.

