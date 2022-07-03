GIUSEPPE "JOE" MORABITO, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his residence. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Fr. Shaji Thomas. Rite of Committal to follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born on January 6, 1932 ,in San Nicola, Italy, the son of the late Nicola and Serafina Romeo Morabito. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Antonio Morabito; granddaughters, Lauren Nester and Jessica Whitley; and great granddaughter, Grace Whitley. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Maria Muratore Morabito; daughters and sons in law, Serafina (Steve) Nester and Maria (Gil) Whitley; and son and daughter in law, Nicola (Tammy) Morabito; grandchildren: Nathan (Kristen) Nester, Adria McAllister, Kevin Whitley, Giuseppe Morabito, Christina Morabito, Alyssa Morabito and Brianna Morabito; great grandchildren: Crew Nester, Canon Nester, Trey (Myra) McAllister, Aidan Whitley, Jordyn Whitley, Seth Zales; great great grandchildren, Braylee Lilly and Cora McAllister; and nieces and nephews: Nicola Morabito, Renato Morabito and Serina Morabito Angio. Joe was an active member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as an usher and altar server for many years. He was a retired foreman with Huntington Plating with over 43 years of loyal service. Joe enjoyed spending time with his first cousin "Nick the Barber". He also enjoyed exercising, gardening, playing cards,cornhole and Bocci ball. One of his many special talents was making home-made Italian sausage for many occasions. Most of all he loved spending time with his wife "Tita", children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice for their excellent care, especially Lisa and Angie and our caregiver, Sue Sutphin. Visitation is at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or the Burke Foundation at Sacred Heart Church. Online condolence may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
