GLADYS BROWN, 98 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be conducted at noon Friday, May 5, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Gladys was born February 20, 1925, in Rich Creek, W.Va., a daughter of the late Johnson and Tennessee Smith Robertson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifford Brown; four brothers Frank, Millard, Virgil and Willie Robertson; four sisters, Alice Shannon, Irene Maynard, Mary Solly and Loraine Robertson; granddaughter Sarah Miracle Hite and son-in-law Roger Miracle. She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Sheley (Robert) and Donna Miracle; grandchildren Missy McChristian (Jesse) and Mandy Jordan (Bradley) and four great-grandchildren Makailah Hite, Cole McChristian, Brynn Jordan and Carter Jordan. There will be no public visitation. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

