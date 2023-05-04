GLADYS BROWN, 98 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be conducted at noon Friday, May 5, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Gladys was born February 20, 1925, in Rich Creek, W.Va., a daughter of the late Johnson and Tennessee Smith Robertson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifford Brown; four brothers Frank, Millard, Virgil and Willie Robertson; four sisters, Alice Shannon, Irene Maynard, Mary Solly and Loraine Robertson; granddaughter Sarah Miracle Hite and son-in-law Roger Miracle. She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Sheley (Robert) and Donna Miracle; grandchildren Missy McChristian (Jesse) and Mandy Jordan (Bradley) and four great-grandchildren Makailah Hite, Cole McChristian, Brynn Jordan and Carter Jordan. There will be no public visitation. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd trio ink deals after NFL Draft ends
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Cabell Midland, Ironton to meet in football at Marshall
- Barboursville woman sentenced in federal fraud crime
- Sectional softball: Knights make hay in opener against Wolves
- Lost Huntington: First Guyandotte Bridge
- BUSINESS BEAT: Eastgate Shopping Plaza up for auction again after buyer default
- Sons of Marshall, indeed: progeny of former Herd stars earn shot at NFL
- Man enters guilty plea in 2017 shooting case that was set for a second trial
- Playing the portal: Marshall balancing roster as transfers come and go
Collections
- Photos: HHS football team members receive championship rings
- Photos: Marshall conducts 2023 Spring Commencement
- Photos: 2023 Huntington High School Prom
- Photos: Cabell County Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year
- Photos: Mountwest Community and Technical College 2023 Spring Commencement
- Photos: Inaugural Physician Assistant Commencement Ceremony
- Photos: "High School Artist of the Tri-State" exhibition
- Photos: HHS Prom at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: Marshall conducts Nursing Recognition Ceremony
- Photos: Healthy Kids Day