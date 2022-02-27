GLADYS HODGE PERRY, 76, of Louisa, Ky., passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Brothers Emanuel Ferguson and Paul Stepp. Burial will follow in the Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born July 10, 1945, at Dunlow, a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Marcum Hodge Finley. Gladys was a member of Louisa Church of God and loved going to church and worshiping with her church family until she became unable to do so. Gladys was an avid quilter and enjoyed making quilts and giving them to family and friends. She was right-handed, and after she suffered a stroke that affected her right side, God blessed her to be able to quilt left-handed. She continued to quilt until her health declined and she was unable to continue. In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her stepfather, Phil “Daddy Phil” Finley, one sister, Della Ferrell, and one brother, James Hodge. Survivors include her loving husband and caregiver of 54 years, Walter Perry; one daughter, Cheryl Little of Cool Ridge, W.Va.; granddaughters, Cady Harper (Tyler) of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Ally Reynolds (Jake) of Cool Ridge, W.Va.; great-granddaughter, Ellasyn Harper of Winston-Salem, N.C.; two sisters, Mary Beckett (Johnny) of Dunlow, W.Va., and Debra Carroll (Greg) of Louisa, Ky.; one brother, Charles Hodge (Kristi) of Circleville, Ohio. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Carol Hodge of Knoxville, Tenn., and brother-in-law, Gordon Ferrell of Random Lake, Wis.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she dearly loved. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Lonnie Perry Jr., Steven Carroll, Adam Carroll, Kaiden Skeens, Shaden Carroll, Trystan Skeens and Lincoln Carroll. Visitation will be two hours prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to March of Dimes at https://www.marchofdimes.org/giving.
