GLADYS LOUISE SARGENT, 96 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Spring Hill, Fla.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Calvin Evans officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Beard Mortuary.
She was born August 17, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Hiram and Lucy Nance Cain.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dorman Sargent, her children, Linda Sargent Thompson, Drenda Sargent Young Lambert and Dorman Bristol Sargent II and grandson-in-law Todd Wilson.
She was employed by the former Stone and Thomas Department Store for more than 20 years.
She is survived by eight grandchildren, Clara Alice Wilson of Huntington, Dorman (Peggy) Sargent III of Michigan, Katie Thompson of Charleston, Lee (Tessa) Young of Huntington, Margaret (Matt) Applegate of Spring Hill, Fla., Elizabeth (Erik) Tangen of Wisconsin and Brit (Kelly) Young of Huntington and Ashley Thompson of Huntington; 10 great-grandchildren and a brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Jean Cain of Columbus, Ohio.
