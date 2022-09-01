GLADYS LOUISE SARGENT, 96 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Spring Hill, Fla.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Calvin Evans officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Beard Mortuary.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you