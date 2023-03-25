Gladys Tomblin Kinser
GLADYS TOMBLIN SUTHERLAND KINSER, 90, of Genoa, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Warnie Meeks, Brother Jack Nelson and Pastor Charley Paulsen. She was born March 30, 1932, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Albert Tomblin and Alberta Smith Tomblin. Gladys was a homemaker and wonderful mother that lived every day of her life for the Lord. Also preceding her in death was her first husband, Jesse Sutherland, her second husband, Ossie Kinser; a son, Carl E. Sutherland; her sisters, Lena Christian, Nettie Belcher, Lona Sargent, Roxy Bryant; three brothers, Lloyd, Lacy and Landon Tomblin. Survivors include her loving daughter, Brenda Queen and husband Ronnie; two sons, Bart Sutherland and Jesse Sutherland; three grandchildren, Carrie Belcher, Aaron J. Queen and Jacob A. Harms; a niece, Connie Bowe and husband Jim; and a special caregiver, Vicki Hensley. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for the excellent care given to her in her final days.

