GLEN EDWARD THOMPSON, 76, of Lavalette, husband of Bertha Jean Thompson Thompson, passed to his heavenly home Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born March 24, 1945, in Genoa, to the late Emery and Sadie Workman Thompson. His brothers, Bobby Thompson and Jay B. Thompson, also preceded him in death. He was a 1963 graduate of Wayne High School; a US Army veteran, serving at Frankfurt, Germany, during the Vietnam War, 1965-1968; retired from Special Metals Inc. as an electrician; and a member of Chadwick’s Creek Baptist Church in Catlettsburg, Ky. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bertha Thompson; a son, Bryan Thompson, and his children, Grace and Jacob Thompson of Lavalette; a daughter, Robin Ann Thompson, and her children, Courtney Bays and Ivy Sigler; two sisters, Lou F. Webb of Wayne and Nell R. Napier of Rittman, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Marlene Thompson of Wayne; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. Rev. Reginald Hill and Sam Preston will conduct graveside services for family and friends at 3 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Procession will leave Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you