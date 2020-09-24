GLEN RAY McGLONE, 73, of Kenova, husband of Deborah Sue Bowen McGlone, died Sept. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired Systems Analyst with Union Carbide. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will be private. Masks and social distancing will be observed. www.rollinsfh.com.
