GLEN RAY MCGLONE, 73, of Kenova, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born August 27, 1947, in Kenova, W.Va., son of the late Glen Walton and Minty Brafford McGlone. Glen was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School, West Virginia Tech with a Bachelor’s in Industrial Management and he received his Master’s in Business Management from Marshall University. He was a retired Systems Analyst with Union Carbide and a member of the First Baptist Church of Kenova. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Virdle and Mamie Brafford, and paternal grandparents, Will and Pricy McGlone. Survivors include his beloved wife, Deborah Sue Bowen McGlone; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Christopher Sean McGlone (Kelley), Bryan Marshall McGlone and Glen Nathan McGlone (Karlee); two grandchildren, Meggie Kincaid and Greyson McGlone; special uncle, Ivan McGlone (Jill); and four cousins, Mary Ellen Brafford Kalinoski (Bill), Gary Brafford, Teressa Wells (Larry) and Gregory McGlone. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Interment will be private. The family respectfully requests the observance of face covering and social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
