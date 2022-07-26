GLEN RAY NAPIER, 63, of Ranger, W.Va., husband of Jacqueline Lynn Keyser Napier, died July 21 in Mon Health Center, Morgantown, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 26 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with final expenses.

