GLEN ROY SOWARDS, 85, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., father of Karen Mayes, Mary Layman, and William Sowards, died May 26 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He retired from General Motors. Funeral service will be at noon, May 30 at Forest Memorial Park mausoluem, Milton. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the mausoleum. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

