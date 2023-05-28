Glen Roy Sowards

GLEN ROY SOWARDS, 85 of Point Pleasant, W.Va., passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born March 17, 1938, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of the late Homer and Winnie Vance Sowards. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Sowards; a son, Robert Sowards; a grandchild, Gregory Gravely; a brother Virgil; and a sister, Kathy. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from General Motors. Survivors include: two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Ricky Mayes of Glenwood, W.Va., and Mary and Charles Layman of South Point, Ohio; a son, William Sowards of Ironton, Ohio; a sister, Ruth Hughes; five grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton, W.Va., with American Legion Post 139, Milton, WV conducting Military Graveside Rites. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the mausoleum. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

