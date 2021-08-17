GLEN SAMUEL ADAMS, 65, of Fort Gay, husband of Mary Adams, died Aug. 14. He was a retired auto mechanic. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Tabor’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Marshall Adams Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

