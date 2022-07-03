GLENDA FAYE CARTER, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born November 14, 1934, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Floyd and Sarah Mae Evans Winkler. Survivors include five children: Malcolm Carter Jr., Valerie Damron and Jennifer Adkins, all of Huntington, Zane Carter of Winfield, W.Va., and Jason Carter of Huntington; seven grandchildren: Alexander Carter, Asher Carter, Cameron Adkins, Chase Carter, Drew Damron, Wes Damron, and Zack Danron, all of Huntington; a sister, Geraldine Foster of Huntington; a host of nephews; and good friends, Cheryl Adkins, Peggy Bailey, and Renee Leiper. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday. July 6, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tim Dixon officiating. Burial will be in Whispering Pines Cemetery, (off of Mt. Union Road), Huntington. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you