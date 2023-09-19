GLENNA AVONELL BAILEY JOHNSON, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., walked into the presence of Jehovah, Saturday, September 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Rev. Cledith Campbell. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. She was born April 19, 1933, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Fisher H. and Cora Damron Bailey. She was a retired Vice President with the Lavalette State Bank. Glenna was an avid gardener and animal lover, past member of the Paw Taws Square Dance Club and past member of the United Methodist Women. To those who knew and loved her most, she was affectionally known as a juvenile delinquent and a spitfire to the end. She was a member of the Altizer Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gene Johnson; two sons, Dale Staley and Gene Alan Johnson; two sisters, Blanche Spurlock and Gladys Thacker; brother Howard Bailey and a grandson, Robby Johnson. Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Donna and Mike Lewis of Huntington, W.Va., and Lou Ann Pennington of Boydton, Va.; one son and daughter-in-law, William Russell and Elaine Newell of Wayne, W.Va.; daughter-in-law Brenda Johnson of Webbville, Ky.; eleven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren. Glenna's heart was so big she extended her family by "adopting" more people as her own. Luckily, those she "adopted" knew they belonged to her. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
