GLENNA KAY VARNEY McSWEENEY, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. She was born February 1, 1952, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of Carol Queen Varney of Wayne, W.Va., and the late Zollie Varney. Glenna retired from the United States Postal Service. Additional survivors include her loving husband, Raleigh J. McSweeney; a son, Timothy McSweeney and wife Teresa of Glasgow, W.Va.; two brothers, Rodney Varney and wife Cyndi of Birmingham, Ala., Rex Varney and wife Monica of Wayne, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Kayla, Lacy and Emily McSweeney; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

