Gloria Ann Looney

GLORIA ANN CHARLOTTE McQUINN FISHER LOONEY, 92, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Dock's Creek Cemetery with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Gloria was born September 5, 1930 in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bernard Downing and Carrie Pearl Chadwick McQuinn. She was a proud member of the C-K Alumni Band, graduate of Vinson High School Class of '48, where her father was her principal and band director. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth Howard Fisher III and Kevin Howard Fisher, and two sisters, Jill Dolin and Hazel Billups. She is survived by two sons, Kirk Fisher and Kent Fisher; two daughters, Karen Webb (Greg) and Kim Fisher (Geno); step-son, Skip Looney (Jonnean); 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington P.O. Box 464 Huntington, WV 25709. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

