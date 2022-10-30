Gloria Ann Miller

GLORIA ANN WALLACE CALLAHAN MILLER, 78, originally from Huntington, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Bradenton, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse James Wallace and Pauline Dolly (Linville) Wallace, and daughter, Natalie June Watson. Ann is survived by her loving husband, Richard Miller; daughters: Nannette Cobb (Mark), Nancy Lovell (David Esculano) and Nena Patton (Kevin); brother,Larry Joe Wallace; niece, Sara Wallace Marriott; grandchildren: Brittany Hansche, Matt Craft, Adam Lovell, Anna Lovell, Nicollette Arecco, Amy Lovell and Aaron Lovell; as well as seven great-grandchildren. Over the years, she was also loved by her many puppies. Ann graduated from Huntington East High School in 1962. She was a talented artist who loved to create beautiful works of art for family and friends. She was a loving mother, mema, auntie, sister and daughter. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Services will be private. Burial is in Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tri-State trick-or-treat times for 2022
- Ironton man charged with murder
- Behind the scenes of the Fox Nation original movie 'Christmas at The Greenbrier'
- Colleagues, family share memories of former Cabell County circuit clerk
- With funding secured, renovation of historic Prichard Hotel could start in winter
- Mark Allen Rice
- Forrest Rex Donahue
- Charleston wants Huntington business to pay capital city's B&O tax
- Hurricane woman wins 2022 Toyota in ChiliFest raffle
- Doctors face off for WV House 26 seat
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championships
- Photos: Marshall Homecoming Parade 2022
- Photos: Preparations continue at Kenova's Pumpkin House
- Photos: Football fans tailgate outside of Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Huntington vs. St. Albans, football
- Photos: Pumpkin Carving Contest at The Market
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates four
- Photos: Mr. and Ms. Marshall crowned during homecoming game
- Photos: Huntington Pride Festival
- Photos: Marshall University Unity Walk