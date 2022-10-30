Gloria Ann Miller
GLORIA ANN WALLACE CALLAHAN MILLER, 78, originally from Huntington, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Bradenton, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse James Wallace and Pauline Dolly (Linville) Wallace, and daughter, Natalie June Watson. Ann is survived by her loving husband, Richard Miller; daughters: Nannette Cobb (Mark), Nancy Lovell (David Esculano) and Nena Patton (Kevin); brother,Larry Joe Wallace; niece, Sara Wallace Marriott; grandchildren: Brittany Hansche, Matt Craft, Adam Lovell, Anna Lovell, Nicollette Arecco, Amy Lovell and Aaron Lovell; as well as seven great-grandchildren. Over the years, she was also loved by her many puppies. Ann graduated from Huntington East High School in 1962. She was a talented artist who loved to create beautiful works of art for family and friends. She was a loving mother, mema, auntie, sister and daughter. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Services will be private. Burial is in Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida.

