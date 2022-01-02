GLORIA CHARLENE LEEK, 71, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Services will be conducted by Pastor Greg Tomlinson. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. She was born on November 2, 1950, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Charles and Ruby Noble Whisman. She was a retired Pharmacy Technician and a member of Jefferson Avenue Church of God. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Carroll Leek; son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Tamra Leek of Lavalette; and daughter and son-in-law, Jody and Jamie Ramsey of Huntington; six grandchildren and their spouses, Cameron (Meghan) Leek, Maddison (Sean) Plumley, Kristen Cyrus, Kaylin Leek, Jenna Ramsey and Jordan Ramsey; and a host of great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
