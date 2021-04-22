GLORIA FAIRCHILD WILLIAMSON, 76, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Danny Darrel Williamson, died April 18 in Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center, Phelps, Ky. She worked at G.C. Murphy’s, B&L Furniture and as a clerk for Dr. Nadar. Funeral services took place at noon April 21 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. Burial followed in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. www.hatfieldsfc.com

