GLORIA JACQUELINE "JACKIE" SCHULZE McGINNIS, 83, daughter of Effie (Cooper) and Marion McGinnis of Huntington, W.Va., died on September 23, 2018, in Williamsport, Pa. She was a graduate of East High School and Marshall University.
Her ashes will be buried on her parents' gravesite at Rome Cemetery on Friday, September 30 at 3 p.m.
She retired from the PA Department of Revenue, Harrisburg, as an Inheritance Tax Examiner. During the 1970s, Jackie served as Republican Committeewoman in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County (PA), and coordinated several area campaigns.
In later years, she became a co-founder of the Central PA Chapter of Parents and Friends of Gays and eventually served on the national board. She also was a long-time volunteer northeast regional representative for the Federation of Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. Jackie was a regular public speaker on the issue in south central Pennsylvania.
Her major efforts were focused upon helping people with AIDS. During the 1980s, she served as a buddy for people dying from AIDS and was recognized by the National AIDS Network for her outstanding service.
In 1992, the Secretary of Revenue, PA Department of Revenue presented her the Community Service Award.
Her interests during retirement including caring for her cats, volunteering at AIDS Resource and prison advocacy for women serving life sentences at Muncy State Correctional Institute (PA). She was also devoted to the South Williamsport Church of Christ (PA).
She is survived by her son Dr. Rick Schulze, Lock Haven, Pa., and daughter, Kimberly Orris, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Huntington High School Department of Social Studies.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
CHARLOTTE MARIE BAUMGARDNER, 74, of Barboursville, passed away September 26, 2022. She was b…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.