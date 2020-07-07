GLORIA JANET SMITH RUTHERFORD, 87, of Kenova passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Cabell Health Care. She was born November 27, 1932, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clifford M. and Sadie Hazlett Smith. She was retired from Potpourri in Ceredo. Graveside service will be conducted 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Cyrus Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Richards officiating. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her beloved husband, Hiram Gordon Rutherford; one sister and brother-in-law, Lois Gene (Donald) Booth; son-in-law Donald Ray Bailey; and brother-in-law Gary Steele. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Phillip Gordon (Jackie) Rutherford; one daughter, Vicki Lynn Bailey; two brothers, Sherrell (Barbara) Smith, David (Bea) Smith; one sister, Loretta Steele; grandchildren Phillip Joshua (Elizabeth) Rutherford, Joseph Michael (Katy) Bailey, Dr. Billy Jack (Dr. Kelly) Rutherford and Jaima Marie (Billy) Travis. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Anna Marie, Liam Jack, Julia Belle and Joshua Lucas Rutherford; Jacob Alec (Jaea), Dylan Joe, Brayley Dawn Travis; Charles Maxwell, Violet Elaine, Marion Leigh, James Theodore Bailey and two great-great-grandchildren, Hayden and Paisley Travis and a host of other family and friends. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Cabell Health Care. Memorial contributions may be to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.rollinsfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Employee at Kroger in Huntington’s West End tests positive for COVID-19
- Former Schooner’s restaurant barge to become Pier One Landing
- Graduation party leads to ortho department quarantine
- Cabell Huntington trauma, ortho intake suspended after COVID-19 exposure
- Ona couple paints giant American flag in front yard
- Fatally ill: How the death of an Appalachian hospital magnified local industry loss
- Business Beat: Husson’s Pizza closes Huntington location; Marshall may use property for business college project
- COVID-19 cases top 150 in Cabell County
- Some Tri-State locations still plan to offer fireworks, with social distancing
- Hurricane teen jailed for threats made after police citations
Images
Collections
- Photos: Camden Park opens for 2020 season
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photos: Frostop Drive-In’s iconic mug returns
- Photos: Independence Day at Heritage Farm
- Photo: Herd That prepares for TBT
- Photos: Fireworks Display at Christ Temple Church
- Photos: Wayne High School commencement
- Photos: Spring Valley High School conducts 22nd annual commencement
- Photos: Fairland High School conducts 71st Commencement
- Photos: Cabell Midland Graduation 2020