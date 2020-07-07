Essential reporting in volatile times.

GLORIA JANET SMITH RUTHERFORD, 87, of Kenova passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Cabell Health Care. She was born November 27, 1932, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clifford M. and Sadie Hazlett Smith. She was retired from Potpourri in Ceredo. Graveside service will be conducted 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Cyrus Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Richards officiating. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her beloved husband, Hiram Gordon Rutherford; one sister and brother-in-law, Lois Gene (Donald) Booth; son-in-law Donald Ray Bailey; and brother-in-law Gary Steele. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Phillip Gordon (Jackie) Rutherford; one daughter, Vicki Lynn Bailey; two brothers, Sherrell (Barbara) Smith, David (Bea) Smith; one sister, Loretta Steele; grandchildren Phillip Joshua (Elizabeth) Rutherford, Joseph Michael (Katy) Bailey, Dr. Billy Jack (Dr. Kelly) Rutherford and Jaima Marie (Billy) Travis. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Anna Marie, Liam Jack, Julia Belle and Joshua Lucas Rutherford; Jacob Alec (Jaea), Dylan Joe, Brayley Dawn Travis; Charles Maxwell, Violet Elaine, Marion Leigh, James Theodore Bailey and two great-great-grandchildren, Hayden and Paisley Travis and a host of other family and friends. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Cabell Health Care. Memorial contributions may be to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.rollinsfh.com.

