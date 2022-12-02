GLORIA JEAN COTTON LONG, 82, of West Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of Fred Long Jr., died Nov. 25. She was a retired math teacher Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at Westmoreland Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7, at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the music department of Eau Gallie First Baptist Church. www.regerfh.com.
