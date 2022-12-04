GLORIA JEAN COTTON LONG, 82, of West Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, went to be with her Lord on November 25, 2022. Gloria was born on August 5, 1940, the daughter of William and Opal Cotton. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband Fred Long Jr. She is survived by her son Tim Long of West Melbourne, Florida; daughter Tammy (Andrew) D'Angiolillo of Palm Bay, Florida; granddaughter Gina (Derek) D'Angiolillo of Ashland, Kentucky; grandson Timmy (Michela) D'Angiolillo of Melbourne, Florida; great-grandson Bentley McGranahan of Ashland, Kentucky; great-granddaughter Ava D'Angiolillo of Melbourne, Florida; brothers Tom (Sharon) Cotton of Spring Hill, Florida and William "Butch" (Betsy) Cotton of Huntington, West Virginia, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a former owner of the Long's Family Restaurant in Ceredo, West Virginia, a retired math teacher of 26 years, as well as a Sunday school teacher, and many other various roles within her churches. She enjoyed music and being a part of the Melbourne Municipal Band and the orchestra of Eau Gallie First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 8, at the Westmoreland Baptist Church, Huntington, by Dr. C.J. Adkins. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the music department of Eau Gallie First Baptist Church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
