GLORIA JEAN HOLLAND, 76 of Huntington, wife of James "Jim" E. Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2023, from her residence. Her father Forest Noel, mother Willodene Stumbo Irwin, and brother Jeff Noel preceded her in passing. Her surviving family includes the love of her life for 57 years, James "Jim" Holland, two children, Brent Holland and Amy Holland Hatten; five grandchildren, to whom she was a beloved Nany, Christopher Hatten, Katie Hatten, Paige Holland Rewis, Keely Holland, and Lakin Obare; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden Hatten and Maisie Parsons. Born February 10, 1947, Gloria graduated from Huntington High School in 1965 and married her one true love in 1965. She devoted her life to caring for her family. From sled rides to preschool to cheering until the final out or whistle, Gloria gave her kids and family love, attention, unconditional support, and many unforgettable memories. Her energy, positivity, and compassion captivated everyone in her presence. She welcomed new and old friends with open arms and a bright smile. Never wanting anyone to suffer, she often gave winter jackets to people she had just met and rides to strangers caught in the rain, dark, or summer heat. Gloria enjoyed roller skating, bowling, sweet tea, old-fashioned vanilla Cokes, and banana splits. She also treasured the many years she attended and fellowshipped with friends at 26th Street Church of Christ. She leaves this world having taught all of us the importance of love, kindness, forgiveness, and helping others. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, with Ed Steen officiating. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. Wednesday before the funeral at Chapman's Mortuary. She will be buried at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Services will be live-streamed at this link or https://www.facebook.com/ChapmansMortuaryandCrematory. You may leave condolences for the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. In lieu of flowers or food, the family asks for contributions to Hospice of Huntington. https://hospiceofhuntington.org/donate/. Gloria's family is grateful to the wonderful staff at Hospice of Huntington, especially Angie. The team provided extraordinary care and comfort to Gloria and her family.

