GLORIA JEAN McCALLISTER, 86, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away June 21, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, following an extended illness. She is survived by sons, Randy and Eddy, also of Tyler Creek, Salt Rock; granddaughters, Krista Joy and Emily Rene McCallister of Barboursville; and grandson, Cristian of Salt Rock; also by an extended family of nieces, nephews and friends who shall miss her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Elvin L. McCallister; parents, William and Ada Turley Clay; brothers, Willie (in infancy), Carl and Herston; and sisters, Kathereane Clay Geer and Verna Jane Clay Browning. Gloria enjoyed reading inspirational fiction and watching Alaska-based and survivalist TV shows. She also worked many years with the Salt Rock VFD, fundraising and on the rescue squad. Crunchy Tacos from Taco Bell was one of her favorite foods. A special thanks to Hospice of Huntington and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their kindness, thoughtfulness and professionalism during this difficult time; also to the staff members of Cabell County EMS and St. Mary’s Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Enon Cemetery, Tyler Creek, Salt Rock, with Rev. James Jobe officiating. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Distribution center being developed in Ona
- Planned MU baseball stadium could open ahead of 2024 season
- Huntington teen charged in man’s shooting death
- South Point's Townson signs contract for first pro fight
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigate Monday afternoon shooting
- Manchin seeking new study on restoring Cardinal’s daily service
- KAYLA NICOLE BLEDSOE
- BUSINESS BEAT: Ashland Town Center owners file for bankruptcy protection
- Gumbo Stop Cafe serves up Cajun fare
- Society of Yeager Scholars announces 35th class
Collections
- Photos: Little League Baseball, Ona-Milton vs. Huntington
- Photos: Father's Day service at New Life Church
- Photos: Juneteenth 5k Run/Walk "Race for Equality"
- Photos: Juneteenth Festival at AD Lewis Center
- Photos: Cabell Midland softball wins Class AAA, Region IV title
- Photos: Sixth annual Firkin Fest craft beer festival
- Photos: 2021 US Youth Soccer Eastern Region President’s Cup, Saturday
- Photos: High school basketball, KY-WV Shootout
- Photos: C-K community celebrates the life of Carl K. Ward
- Photos: Heritage Day 2021 at Madie Carroll House