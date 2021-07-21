GLORIA JEAN WEBB (Peach), 71, of Huntington, passed away at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on July 16. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde David Webb. She had four children: Pamela Jean Erwin (Ona), Clyde David Webb Jr. (Barboursville), Stephen Edward Webb (Huntington) and Penny Louise McKinley (Milton). She had seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. There will be a private releasing ceremony in the future. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Webb family.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you