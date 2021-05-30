GLORIA THELMA HENSLEY, 91, of Mt. Hope, W.Va., formerly of Ona, widow of Dewey Hensley, died May 21. She was a retired personnel director. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Calvary Apostolic Church; private family burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com

