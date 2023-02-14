GOLDEN COLLINS, 91 of Culloden, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord February 12, 2023, after a short illness being cared for by his family and Hospice. He was born March 19, 1931, the son of the late Roscoe and Lola Ellen Dailey Collins. He is survived by his loving family including wife Wanda (Brumfield) Collins; daughter Goldie Bostic (the late Gary Bostic) of Ona, W.Va., her sons, Jamie Bostic (Sarah) and Shawn Bostic (Cheryl) and her grandchildren, Kayla Bostic, Isaac Bostic, Derek Bostic and Caitlin Bostic; son Michael Collins (Cindy Lusher) of Culloden, W.Va., and his son, Jared Collins (Melissa) and his grandchildren, Kailyn Collins and Clark Collins; son Rick Collins (Melanie Rose) of Huntington and his daughters, Allison Cummings and Katie Cummings; daughter Tammy Collins of Culloden, W.Va.; sister Rose Bias of Branchland, W.Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by many beloved siblings and family members. Golden was retired from UA Local 521 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union and St. Mary's Medical Center as maintenance supervisor. He was a proud Army veteran (Korean Conflict), avid golfer (member of Milton Baptist Church Golf League), little league and Babe Ruth coach for his sons, and favorite playmate of his great-grandchildren. He loved gospel music and was a huge Marshall fan. He was loved and respected by his family, friends and community and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Steve Hinkle and Pastor Ronnie Scarberry. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. In lieu of flowers please donate to the church of your choice or Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
