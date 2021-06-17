GOLDEN STANFORD CHRISTIAN JR., “SONNY” 74, of Kenova, W.Va., husband of Bertie Staley Christian, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Heritage Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Pastor Roger Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in Hatten Cemetery. He was born July 10, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Golden Stanford and Edna Mae Jack Christian. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Francis Mae Wilson, Charlene Williams and Joann Billups. He was the owner of C&S Lift Company and Sonny's Restaurant and Bar. He loved drag racing, building cars and racing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Golden "Stan" Christian III; daughter, Tina Oliver; grandchildren, Terry Christian, Brianna and Aryana Oliver; sister, Gracie Ward; special cousin and friend, Aaron Christian; several nieces and nephews; and many, many, friends. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Friday, June 18, 2021, at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.regerfuneralhome.com

