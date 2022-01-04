GOMER A. WHITT, 75, of Culloden, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 29, 2021, after a short illness. Gomer was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Warren "Joe" and Gladys Lewis Whitt; and his younger brothers, Robert "Bob", Glen and Gene Whitt. Gomer grew up in Buffalo, then his family moved to Winfield, where he attended Winfield High School and discovered his love of music in the band. After graduating, he married and moved to Scott Depot, then served his country during the Vietnam War as a U.S. Marine, from 1966 to 1967. After returning home, he and his wife, Carolyn (Bailey) Whitt, had two daughters, Kelly Whitt Vance (James) and Tracy Whitt Lanier (Greg), who gave him seven grandchildren, Kevin, Brandon, Jesse and Jordan Vance, Whitney Pressley, Tanika Lanier Phillips-Taylor (Jacob) and Cody Lanier; and four great-grandchildren, Holden Phillips, Sawyer Phillips, Jaxston Taylor and Davey Taylor. Gomer retired from Monsanto after 35 years and moved to Culloden and then he became engaged to Lynda Richards McAllister. Funeral service for Gomer will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Pastor Bryan Matthews officiating. Burial will follow in Bowcott Cemetery, Pliny, W.Va. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so on his tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the Whitt family's arrangements again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Camp Landing Entertainment District continues aggressive remodel of former KYOVA Mall
- Sober living house sues city over business license denial
- Marshall professor reinstated after political statements
- Former MU football player faces indictment
- Watoga becomes West Virginia’s first Dark Sky Park
- BUSINESS BEAT: Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar opening next week
- Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders’ call to intervene in Special Metals strike
- Herd QB Grant Wells announces intent to transfer
- Dog Haus Biergarten opens first WV location near Barboursville
- Two charged after woman dies of overdose in Logan
Collections
- Photos: Mountain State Reptile Rescue
- Photos: New Year's Day 5K at Ritter Park
- Photos: 2021 News year in review by Ryan Fischer
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington vs. South Point
- Photos: Ashland Invitational Tournament, boys basketball
- Photos: New Year's Eve celebration at Fun City
- Photos: 2021 News year in review by Sholten Singer
- Photos: Kids celebrate NYE at the Imagination Station
- Photos: Art teachers attend professional development event at HMA
- Photos: Junior Chef Day Camp at Huntington's Kitchen