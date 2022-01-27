GORDON BLAINE GRANT, 74, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away on January 23, 2022, at his home. He was retired from Inco Alloys, Huntington, W.Va., and served his country in the United States Army. Gordon was a son of the late Freemont Grant and Mina Helen Setliff Young. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Hodges, and brother, Johnny Grant. He is survived by his loving wife, Gale; his son, Kenneth Fremont Grant (Nicole) of Hurricane, and his daughter, Angela Marie Cottrell (Danny) of Culloden; his grandchildren, Jordan (Will), Eric (Melissa), Shelby (Kalob); four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Peggy Hinkle (Lloyd) of Obetz, Ohio; mother in-law, Juanita Burford of Hurricane; and a sister in-law, Carol Grant of Logan, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral service for Gordon will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Pastor Don Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. The family will receive friends on Friday, one hour prior to the service. Anyone wishing to leave the family an online memory may do so on Gordon’s tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to handle the Grant family’s arrangements.
