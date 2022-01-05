GORDON EARL PETRY SR., 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born August 7, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Harry Petry and Mildred Lawton. He retired from CSX and was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served as a Flight Mechanic on USS Randolph. He was also a member of Christ Temple Church in Huntington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdad, John Lawton. Gordon is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Carol Lusher Petry; son, Gordon (Lisa) Petry; daughter, Michelle (James) Kirby; sister, Cheryl (Dickie) Blankenship; grandchildren, Andrew (Tessa) Petry, Austin Petry, Grace Kirby and Faith Kirby; special friend, Larry Lawrence; and a host of friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor Chuck Lawrence and Pastor Dwight Mays officiating. Burial and military rites will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

