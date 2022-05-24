GRACE DELORES GLENN, 92, of Southside, W.Va., died May 21 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 27 at Beech Hill United Methodist Church in Southside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
