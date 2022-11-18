GRACE PAULINE COMBS was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Joe Combs; father Alfred George Dean; and mother, Ina Carleston Smith Dean. Grace, at age 90, a lifetime resident of West Virginia, died at St. Mary's Medical Center, November 13, 2022, from a hemorrhagic stroke. Grace was a loving wife, devoted mother, caring sister, revered aunt, attentive grandmother and mindful great grandmother. She was always fair to others by sharing both material things and spiritual thoughts. She read and studied her Bible daily. Grace worked at Commercial Credit as an administrative assistant before marriage. After marriage, she spent many years nurturing her family. She loved cooking family special holiday and Sunday dinner meals. Every meal consisted of delectable vegetables, meats and breads arrayed in splendor on the dinner table. Her gardening skills included not only vegetables and fruit patches, but assortments of flowers decorating outdoor landscape. For years, Grace bought and sold numerous items at flea markets across the area. As a homemaker, she prioritized household needs and expenditures in alignment with her children's developmental aspirations. Grace was the eleventh of fourteen children. She was also preceded in death by twelve siblings: Delena, Vernon, Alta, Elsie, Raymond, Hubert, Leonard, Ezra, Summers, Winters, Alfred and Elmer. She is survived by sister, Gay Fields; a daughter, Jennifer; three sons, Roger, Jonathan and Joseph; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Roger Mooney officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
