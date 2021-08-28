GRADY RODDRICK CALDWELL left this world too quickly on August 12, 2021, for a much better place. Preceded by mother, Narmie Mae Griffith; niece, Janice Mae Caldwell; host of aunts, uncles and the many close friends whose loss he mourned. He believed God would take you when he was ready for you at any given moment in time. He will be looking to see all of us with him again one day. Survived by bothers, Roy (Geneva) of Salt Rock, Ray (Teri) of Ashland; aunt, Charlotte (Mike) of Wayne; nephew, Brandon (Jess) of Georgia; niece, Alyssa; nephew, Christopher (CC); Julie Caldwell and his whole Minnesota family; both friends and relatives he called family in Kentucky and Michigan, cousins Dave and Todd, Jill Markins of Barboursville; Shawna (Martin) Linville and Michael (Becky) Baylous of Hurricane; Shelly (Donnie) of Ona; childhood friends, Donnie Gue, Bill Morrison and Anthony Lee; and his many Facebook friends that made his days and night. Known by many names, Shady Grady, Uncle Grady and to many as Uncle G (Layla Mae, Mickey, Ava, Jaxtyn, Matthew, Christopher, Max, Abe, Lilly, Ruth, Emily, Abigail, Sarah, Amy, Talina, Brittany, Ann, Little Donald, Jake) to name a few, but as a friend to all. He lived life to the fullest, enjoyed every day and loved everyone. It is said that love is all that you can take with you, and he left this world a rich man. To those maybe not mentioned, know you were and always will be a part of his family. Play an old gospel song for him, have a drink and remember him often! Private graveside services upcoming at Frye Cemetery by Frankie Frye (cousin), and a celebration of his life is planned at a later date for everyone. God rest his soul. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted his family with arrangements.
